Students urged to select courses that aid easy employment

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Michael Teye

Students in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region have been advised to carefully choose courses that would offer them a stress free employment on the job market. Mr. Mark Achel, Corporate Affairs Manager of the Golden Exotics Limited, a subsidiary of Group Compagnie Fruitiere at Asutuare making the call noted that seeking help in choosing courses that are employable was necessary to enhance an easy job search on the job market in order to avoid high rate of unemployment in the area.



He made the call on Tuesday March 28, 2023 while presenting an amount of GHC 85,339.03 to the Nene Akakposu Educational Fund in Kasunya in the Shai Osudoku Traditional Area of the Greater Accra Region. The exercise formed part of Golden Exotics’ commitment to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility to the people of the area, and also contribute its quota to the United Nations

Sustainable Development Goal 4 with a focus on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.



At a brief presentation ceremony at the Church of Pentecost, Kasunya Assembly, Mr. Mark Achel, noted that, Golden Exotics, the largest fruit producer in Ghana, became the sole contributor to the Educational Fund in 2018, stressing, “We need to give back to the society in which we operate in. Also, this gesture falls in line with the organization’s core values”.



Mr. Achel, pledged the company’s continued support for the development of the area, urged parents and elders of the community to encourage their wards to take their studies seriously so as to make the best out of the scholarship opportunity.



He however, hinted that Golden Exotics was open to beneficiaries who meet the requirements to work towards productivity. Mr. Ezekiel Dotse Masi, one of the fund managers, in a remark, expressed gratitude to the company for the kind gesture.



He therefore, assured managers of the sponsoring institutions that there would be fair disbursement of the fund.



Mr. Christian Fiawoyipe, a representative of the Chief of the area, expressed his excitement and noted that the scholarship initiative was of great importance to the chief because the fund has been of immense help to the community.



“It is our prayer that someday the community will produce a lot more graduates to change the poor narrative of the area”, he said.



In their quest to raise inspiring leaders in the community, a team of people led by Nene Narh Yobo Otutoto Akakposu V of the royal Tetteman family of Kasunya, established the Educational Fund which was launched in October 2016 with an initial seed of GHC 30,000.00 to help brilliant but needy young people have access to quality education. This, the family believed, will help improve the state of life in the community.



Miss Bernice Gozah, a beneficiary, who is currently at the University of Education, Winneba, in a statement expressed how exciting it is for her to be a beneficiary of the fund.



Another beneficiary, Master Bright Hobor who is a graduate from the University of Education, Winneba, expressed his joy and profound gratitude to Golden Exotics Limited for supporting the fund.



He said, “I am happy to state that from the scholarship support, I currently have a job with my sponsors at the Fairtrade office, I hereby encourage all my colleagues not to waste this good opportunity”.



He also used the occasion to appeal to the management to consider supporting students at the Master's level.



Pastor Gabriel Gatroh, the resident pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Kasunya Assembly, commended the scholarship initiative and admonished the fund managers to be fair and transparent in the disbursement of funds to help bring peace and harmony.



Golden Exotics, has since its establishment, contributed immensely to the development of the Shai Osudoku traditional area and beyond. These include the construction of a 6-Unit classroom block for the Kasunya community, a Science Laboratory for the Osudoku Secondary Technical School in Asutsuare and an ultra-modern Creche, primary and JHS classroom blocks for Kewum and Atrobinya communities.



In partnership with Oye Foundation and the Compagnie Fruitiere Foundation in Massseile, a Literacy Project for basic schools in the area was undertaken to improve the reading capability of the pupils in surrounding communities. It is worthy to note that the Educational Fund has so far sponsored 128 young people and still counting.



Golden Exotics Limited, being the largest fruit producer in Ghana with not less than 90,000 tons of bananas (70,000 tons of conventional +20,000 tons of bio), is committed to promoting exemplary working conditions throughout its entire value chain as well as encouraging sustainable agriculture and activities with less impact on society for sustainable development.



Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Francis Amanortey, Community Relations Officer, Ms. Lilian Yvonne Karikari, CSR and Sustainability lead, both from Golden Exotics and other well wishers.