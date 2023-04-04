Students urged to consider enrolling in American universities for better opportunities

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

Senior high and technical school students have been urged to take a bold step to enroll in top foreign universities to enhance their chances of obtaining first class tertiary training.



Prophet Abraham Nadutey Nyaunu, founder of the Pure Worship International and an influential speaker who spoke students of the Krobo Girls Senior High School at Odumase-Krobo and the Kpong Community Development Vocational Technical Institute, said students who excel in external examinations can apply to study in the top American universities which offer better educational opportunities, to pursue their tertiary education.



The objective, he underscored was to teach and announce to the students that many opportunities exist outside the country which they can garner to help them return to contribute their quota to national development. The electrical engineer’s call comes as a result of what he describes as the country’s challenged educational system which he noted did not provide a perfect and conducive system for its students.



“The overview of today’s event is to come and introduce students and staff of the Manya Krobo schools to the opportunities that are outside Ghana’s educational system. If you finish your WAEC and you are interested in enrolling into SAET classes or ACT classes…that will help the students [and] if they’re able to pass their examinations, they’ll be able to get admission abroad especially North-America which is like Canada and the united states”, he said.



The influential speaker explained to the students that successfully passing the ACT and SAET classes places them in a good position to gain admission and benefit from mouth-watering scholarships into any of the foreign universities.

Another alternative, Prophet Nadutey told them is to enroll as international students which enables them to study and maximize their opportunities.



Prophet Nadutey emphasized on his preparedness to assist the students to undertake the classes, register and undergo the examination and subsequent application processes to recognized universities abroad, stressing that the most important step to getting admission is to successfully pass the examination.



Asked why he wasn’t instead calling on authorities to put in measures to upgrade Ghana’s educational system but encouraging students to pursue tertiary education outside the country’s shores, the electrical engineer said authorities did not avail themselves for such engagements. He dismissed perceptions that foreign universities were expensive to enroll in and urged the students to harness their skills acquired to better their lives.



Using his personal experiences to motivate their students, the motivational speaker narrated to the young people the struggles he underwent to attain basic education and later in his bid to pursue and finance secondary education. He finally had the chance to travel abroad to pursue tertiary education in one of North-America’s top universities which he believes offers better educational opportunities to its students compared to the local system.



According to him, he struggled to obtain his early days as a junior high school student and senior high school before the opportunity came knocking at his door and he had the chance to travel outside the country to pursue his tertiary education.



He urged the students not to be concerned about their beginning but instead how they end and urged them to look outside the box at all times.