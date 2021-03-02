Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Students trained in fire-fighting techniques at Akatsi

Fire Service officers

Fire officers from the Akatsi South Municipal command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have held a fire fighting training workshop for students of Human Factor Leadership Senior High School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region.



The one-day training programme, which was organised by the management of the School at the school's premises at Akatsi old tobacco block was targeted at equipping all students with basic knowledge in fire-fighting.



DO l Simon Wardie, Akatsi South Municipal Fire Commander said, it was important for everyone to have some basic skills regarding how to deal with fire outbreaks without necessarily depending on their outfit.



He said the training was important for the young ones, which would keep them safe during any future fire challenge.



"Be ambassadors of fire safety wherever you find yourselves to all live without any disaster," he said.



Mr Wardie also appealed to the government to make the training compulsory in all educational institutions as they were targeting zero cases of fire outbreak in the Municipality before the end of the year.



This he said, called for intensive public education on the ways to prevent fire.



DOIII Elikplim Nyamadexe and STNO Emmanuel Ankrah, all from the fire service, took students through the class of fires and how to fight them.



Practical exhibitions were displayed after students were taken through theoretical knowledge acquisition.



Mr Gabriel Abusa, Principal of the School disclosed that it was important to keep inviting the fire safety team to the school so "our students could adjust to any possible fire disaster anywhere they encounter it."



He also said, the school had a library with a huge number of books as well as other perishable items and should there be any fire outbreak



The students of the school after the training expressed joy about the initiative.



Shine Datsomor, a form three General Arts student and Courage Sanaki, also a form three Business student who participated in the training, expressed their excitement about the programme.



"This idea ought to be commended and we thank management of the school for bringing it to light," they said.



Mr Francis Ahiale, a tutor at the school, on behalf of the school authorities, thanked the fire officers for the engagement.



Professor Senyo Adjibolosu, the founder of the school, explained that his main focus for establishing the school was to produce honest and compassionate leaders aimed at eradicating what he termed severe human factor decay' in our system.



This he said would produce people of good moral character.