General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Students returning from NSMQ involved in car crash

The driver was reportedly sleeping - File Photo

Four students returning from the National Science and Maths Quiz Competition have been involved in an accident.



The accident occurred at Osubetor Community on Koforidua to Mamfe road Wednesday afternoon.



The students made up of three males and a female were onboard a Nissan Versa with registration number GE 6248-19 heading to Koforidua but the Car veered off the road and crashed into trees at the roadside.



The driver was reportedly sleeping.



One of the male students suffered a deep cut on the forehead while others were seen with minor injuries. The driver escaped unhurt.



They were rescued and rushed to the hospital by a police car heading to Koforidua.



The Eastern Regional Police MTTD is to establish the exact school the students attend.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.