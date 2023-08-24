Students of Twifo Praso express worry over bed bugs

Regional News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Students at the Twifo Praso Senior High School in the Central Region’s Twifo Atti-morkwa district are complaining about the school’s unsanitary conditions.



According to the students, despite its academic excellence over the years, the Twifo Praso SHS lacks basic educational facilities for learning, such as computers, school buses, student beds, and student furniture.



They complained that the prevalence of bedbugs in their dormitories was even more disheartening.



Aside from the lighting system, there is another blight on the school.



According to the students, the aforementioned challenges have a negative impact on their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being as students, and they are appealing to all stakeholders in education to intervene quickly to remedy the situation.



All of the issues they raised were brought to light when the Twifo Praso SHS Old Students Association (OSAT) donated 100 mono desks and eight kitchen stools to the school.



Daniel Kofi Aidoo, the headmaster of Twifo Praso SHS, expressed delight on behalf of the school management, students, and teachers about the desks donated by the Twipass Old Students Association.



He confirmed the students’ concerns and requested assistance.