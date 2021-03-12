Regional News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: northernwebgh.com

Students of Tamale Technical University scramble for furniture

A photo of some students sitting on chair handles

Students of the Tamale Technical University (TaTu) are seriously facing deficit of furniture during lectures, NorthernWebGh.com can report.



For a decade now, students of the Technical University wallow in the unfavourably academic condition.



Due to the deficit of furniture at the various lecture halls, student’s are compelled to be on their feet during lectures, whilst some sit on the bare floor to study out of frustrations.



Those with health challenges often quit lectures following the unfit situation.



NorthernWebGh.com news team visit to the Institution during lectures spotted several students moving around the campus in search of furniture.



Some students were seen seated in pairs during lectures.



This year’s batch (level 100) has compounded the already existing situation on campus.



Currently, the Institution appears to run a shift system where students wait for their colleagues to finish with their lessons before they could take their turn.



As a result of this situation, the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the school served notice to management of the Institution to immediately provide furniture to the student's body.



They further threatened to quit lectures when the needful is not done.



In response, the Public Relations Officer of the school, Mr. Osman Mubarik Abu in a statement copied to NorthernWebGh.com described the situation as unfortunate.



According to him, management has held a meeting with the Students Representative Council and has directed the Dean of Students Affairs, the Planning unit, and the SRC leadership to commence an audit into the allocation of classrooms.



Adding that, the committee will also find out the number of classrooms that do not have adequate furniture.



“Management assured the students of its absolute commitment to finding an immediate solution to the problem. The Vice-Chancellor reiterated his commitment to ensuring that teaching and learning go on smoothly without any hindrances," he said.