Students of Krobea Asante TVET apologise for vandalizing school properties

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some students of Krobea Asante Technical Vocational School in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region have rendered an apology to their tutors and the public for vandalizing school properties.



The students have pleaded with the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to allow them back to school.



The school was shut down temporarily by REGSEC after students went on rampage on Sunday destroying school properties including six vehicles.



The students caused a power outage and broke into the storerooms of the school and scattered food items.



The students have since been sent home with authorities finding solutions to the problem



Speaking to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on January 24, 2023, some female students of the school said they were worried the situation may affect their future.



While condemning the acts of their male colleagues, the students have appealed to authorities in the region to help re-open the facility for them to continue their education.



"Like any unqualified apology, the first step is to acknowledge that you were wrong. Then all you have to do is look in that person's face and say we are truly sorry for what happened and we hope our teachers and the public will forgive us".



"We would like to render an unqualified apology to all especially our tutors for the inconveniences caused by the excesses of the protest that resulted in the destruction of school properties and the consequential closure of the school".



"We are grateful to all relevant stakeholders for the steps taken already to restore calm in the school, but we are still pleading with them to save our educational career," they added.