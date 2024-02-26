Students of Galaxy International School preach peace at 18th annual Inter-cultural Festival

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Students of Ghana's leading and foremost school, Galaxy International School on Saturday, February 24, 2024, reminded the world of the importance of peace and unity in a spectacular and convivial fashion.



At its 18th annual Inter-cultural Festival, students of the school took turns to demonstrate the rich and unique culture of over 32 countries across the globe while drumming home the essence of peace and unity as the foundation for the protection of lives and development across the world.



Addressing the gathering on the theme “Wearing the fabric of peace, love and unity”, the managing director of Galaxy International School emphasized that the diversity of cultures that make up the world can be pieced together to make the world a beautiful place for all.



He maintained that now more than ever, the world needs to come together and address its challenges instead of being torn apart by war and ideological differences.



“Just as a skilled weaver carefully crafts each threat into a beautiful textile, so too we can weave together the fabric of a better world. Each thread represents a unique individual, a diverse culture, and a different belief.”



He added “In a world often torn apart by division and contention, it is important that we show compassion and understanding. Instead of seeing our differences as barriers, let us embrace them as the vibrant colours that enrich the fabric of humanity.”



The chairman of the ceremony explained that the event set out to promote unity and diversity and remind Ghana, Africa and the world of the importance of peace.



He commended the Galaxy International School for its consistent and deliberate efforts to champion peace and unity in the world.



“I am very excited to be here with you especially coming from a Ghanaian background that embraces all humans devoid of their race, ethnicity, or religion. With the current happenings all around the world, there couldn't have been a better theme than 'Wearing the Fabric of Peace, Love and Unity'.



“It is essential for us to continuously work towards the promotion of peace and unity through dialogue and positive interpersonal relationships. Indeed, the fuel that ignites the flames of peace should far exceed that of disputes and disagreements.



“I am really impressed with the school's adherence to promoting multiculturalism and their continuous efforts to educate us and continuously remind us of the essence of peace co-existence, tolerance and neighbourliness,” he said.

This festival, since its inception, has been an annual platform within which the school showcases the wealth of cultures represented in the school while emphasizing the fact that, as different as we may be in terms of our backgrounds, we are all one.



The event started with the primary and secondary sections singing the Ghanaian National Anthem which was beautifully done. Among the highlights of the performances for the day were the Chinese Dragon Dance, the Indian Traditional Bharathanatiyam and the Atsiagbekor Dance. It was indeed a sight to behold.