Students leader at TaTU bemoans cost of educational materials, appeals for books, other materials

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: Fatihaah Tipagya Nurudeen, Contributor

The Dagomba Chief of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU), Naa Nurudeen Ibrahim has appealed to individuals to assist students of the University with educational materials.



According to him, the cost of educational materials has sadly shot up in the market, thus his urgent call to individuals and cooperate.



“Though I know we are not in normal times, I never thought there'll be an astronomical increase in the items, I personally confirmed the prices at some shops here in Tamale after several parents and colleagues complained to my hearing, with Gh¢500 you're likely not to receive change after buying books, school bag and few stuff. For now, one cannot talk about purchasing a laptop for educational purposes.”



In a statement copied to the press, chief Nurudeen appealed to politicians and philanthropists to extend their timely assistance to the various campuses especially TaTU, revealing that hundreds of students have a backlog of school fees yet to be cleared.



“I hope and pray that our appeal will touch the hearts of the public to come to the assistance of the student body, anything that's of benefit to our studies is welcome.”



Chief Nurudeen used the opportunity to welcome freshers and continuing students back to campus but was quick to call on cooperate bodies and philanthropists to consider the plea.