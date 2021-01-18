Regional News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: GNA

Students in Sekondi-Takoradi go back to amid mixed feelings

Schools in Ghana have reopened after 9-month closure

Many school children in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Monday morning returned to school to begin an academic work after ten months of break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



However, their first day, as observed by the Ghana News Agency during a visit to some public schools saw them only cleaning up and weeding their over-grown compounds.



Some of the students expressed their joy of returning to school, while others still hold in nostalgia the cartoons, movies and TV games they will be missing because of the reopening.



Ms Efanam Yaa Honu said, "I am happy to go back to school, but I will miss my baby brother...she told me her mother has given birth to a new baby boy".



At the Diabene Catholic School, children were seen cleaning up for academic work to begin.



The situation was not different from the Nkroful STMA Methodist School and the Kansaworondo Catholic School.



It was observed that most students were in their nose masks while other protocols on COVID-19 were duly observed.



Meanwhile, Dr. Joseph Tambil, the Medical Director of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has entreated school authorities to carefully abide by all the safety protocols especially time for closing.



"Children must not wear the mask for longer hours as oxygen cannot properly enter the masks... so let’s obey the closing rules and allow the children to breathe directly as and when necessary," he added.



Dr. Tambil said the new wave of the Coronavirus was dangerous as it spreads faster adding, "out of a test of 70 people, 30 were positive which is very alarming and so the need to observe all the protocols".



Mrs. Catherine Biney, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the GES, confirmed the availability of PPE for distribution to schools in the Region.



She added that where necessary, bigger classes may be split to run the shift system.



Mrs. Biney encouraged all stakeholders in education to work together to ensure that the children were safe.