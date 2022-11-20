Students drowns in river in an attempt to save rubber bucket at Assin Endwa

Regional News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 18-year-old Joseph Asante, a form one student of Assin Gyaase Senior High School at Endwa in the Central Region has met his untimely death after drowning in River Konkoom which lies in between Assin Akomfode and Assin Endwa respectively.



Some of his colleagues explained to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that the whole community including the school experienced a water supply cut by Ghana Water Company Limited.



After football training in the morning, some of the students went in search of water at the river.



In the process of drawing the water, the deceased’s robber bucket fell into the river and in an attempt to save it, he slipped and got drowned.



Some good Samaritans including his colleague students were able to rescue him from the water and rushed him to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Assin Foso St.Francis Hospital Mortuary.



The Assin Praso Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Bukari Iddrisu Iddi in an interview said the team of investigators from Assin Praso District Command will commence investigation into the incident.