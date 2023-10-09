Students and staff of Worawora SHS extol Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum

Regional News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Students and staff of Worawora Senior High School in the Oti Region have extolled the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum for the introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana.



According to them, their involvement in STEM-related activities which have been introduced at second cycle institutions in the country has helped them to provide lifesaving solutions to deprived communities around the school.



Innovations from Worawora SHS:



The students of Worawora SHS in an interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Sunday, October 8, 2023, said they have been able to develop a solar-powered charging system for residents of Abotuoase who have no access to the national grid.



The innovation they noted has saved residents in the area from walking several kilometers to charge their mobile phones and other rechargeable equipment.



The students led by one Aboagye Daniel, an engineer, and a school tutor, have also developed a solar-powered irrigation system for farmers in the area.



Through their STEM activities, Worawora SHS has also provided locally assembled solar-powered lights for the Odometor clinic which provides light to nurses at the facility to work even at night.



Wining STEM School of the Year:



Following pragmatic and problem-solving innovations, Worawora Senior High School was adjudged as the National STEM School of the Year at the 2023 edition of the Ghana Education Awards organized by the National Union of Ghana Students NUGS.



Dubbed "Hon. Adutwum STEM Institution of the Year" the award recognises individuals, groups, or institutions who have distinguished themselves in the area of STEM-related methodologies to solve everyday problems.



The school was ultimately awarded for being the most innovative STEM institution of the year on August 29, 2023.



Courtesy call on Oti regional minister:



After winning the enviable award, the school paid a courtesy call to the Oti Regional Minister, Josuah Makubu.



They presented the trophy to the minister and called for support from the Minister and the education sector stakeholders to continue their work.



In his address, Josuah Makubu commended the students and staff of the school for winning the award.



He pledged the government’s commitment to supporting students who are into STEM-related activities.



For his part, the headmaster for Worawora SHS, Michael Gyamasi appealed to stakeholders in the education sector to support the school.



He noted that the school is in dire need of infrastructural projects to help accommodate the growing population of the school.