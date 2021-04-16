Student who defiled 18-month-old twins jailed 10 years

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Cape Coast Circuit 1 presided over by Her Honour Dorinda Smith Arthur has sentenced Patrick Nyarko, a student of Assin Manso Senior High School to 10 years imprisonment for defiling 18-months-old twins.



The accused prior to his conviction pleaded guilty.



Prince Nyarko has since been taken to Ankaful Prisons in Cape Coast to serve his term.



Background



A 19-year-old SHS 2 student, Patrick Nyarkoh, has been caged by the Assin Fosu Police Command for defiling twins sisters at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central region.



Information gathered by Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan indicates the mother of the victims, after several hours of searching for them found the twins lying prostrate and unconscious in the room of the suspect who is a co-tenant.



The mother had earlier shouted over her voice asking the suspect of the whereabouts of the little girls but he did not respond.



The mother suspected the twins were in the room of Patrick Nyarkoh because before leaving the house, the suspect was the only one in the house.



She forcefully broke into the room and found the daughters naked in the room while Patrick Nyarkoh was also lying on his bed.



The junior of the twins (Attaa Kakra) pointed her finger to her vagina.



The mother then reported the incident to her husband Francis Nkum Junior who sent the daughters to Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu where doctors confirmed the two daughters had been defiled when fluid suspected to be sperms was found on the little girls.



An official complaint was made to the police who effected his arrest.



Meanwhile, the suspect, Patrick Nyarkoh admitting the act said he was under the influence of an unknown force (spirit). He however pleaded for forgiveness.