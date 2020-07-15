General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Student stabbed to death; MP’s brother hospitalized in confusion between NDC & NPP

play videoFile Photo

A teacher training graduate has died after he was assaulted and stabbed in the back at Banda in the Bono Region by men allegedly linked to New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The deceased, Silas Wulochamey was allegedly accosted by the men at Banda Kabrono on Monday when he was returning from a visit to his pastor at Wenchi Methodist.



A brother of the deceased, Rauf in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme expressed shock at what happened because according to him, his brother was not affiliated to any political party.



He said the men who assaulted his brother leading to his death also attacked brother of the incumbent Member of Parliament for Banda, Ahmed Ibrahim.



"The men were dressed in military uniforms and they came in the company of Joe Danquah looking for the brother of Ahmed and when he came out of the house, they beat him mercilessly until he collapsed. I know one of the guys who works at the flagstaff house" he disclosed.



Ahmed Ibrahim's side



The Banda MP speaking on the same platform said the "issue started two years ago; they have attacked my house twice; all in my absence...these are the activities of the invincible forces. Joe Danquah led the invincible forces to cause mayhem (alleged)...now my brother is fighting for his life in the hospital"



Police Investigation



Meanwhile, the police say they are investigating the issue.



Speaking on Citi Eyewitness News on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the Bono Regional Police Command, Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said: “We have decided to let our investigator go down and gather all the pieces of information and inform Command as such. So we’ve not made any arrest yet. Our investigator will inform us of the next action we should take...we are gathering intelligence that will lead us to the right culprits.”



Listen to full details in the video below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.