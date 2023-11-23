Student allegedly killed at night by armed robbers around UPSA-UGBS stretch

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man believed to be a student at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has reportedly met his unfortunate death on the UPSA-UGBS stretch, on the evening of November 21, 2023.



The heartbreaking incident allegedly occurred when the student, returning from class around 8-9 pm, became the target of a robbery.



According to a tweet by SIKAOFFICIAL, he valiantly resisted the assailants, but the situation took a fatal turn when he was forcefully pushed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.



"A UGBS Master’s student met his unfortunate demise on the UPSA-UGBS stretch, yesterday, November 21, 2023.



"Reportedly, he was returning from class around 8-9 pm, when he got attacked by robbers. He tried resisting them and was pushed into an oncoming vehicle where he met his death," the tweet said.



Further checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the identity of the man, whose name is still unknown, as a student of the school is not confirmed.



