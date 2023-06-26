Strong security presence in Assin North ahead of by-election

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

As the Assin North Constituency by-election approaches, the Ghana Police Service has heightened its security presence in the area to maintain peace and order during the electoral process.



A video shared by Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, captures uniformed men and women of the service in what appears to be a parade, showing their preparedness to maintain peace during the by-election.



With the by-election scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023, the authorities of the service have taken proactive steps to prevent any potential disturbances or electoral malpractices during the by-election.



The by-election is necessitated as a Supreme Court ruling on April 13, 2023, ordered parliament to expunge the name of the then member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, from its records for having dual citizenship status.



However, the NDC presented James Gyakye Quayson as the parliamentary candidate of choice to represent the party in the by-election.



The highly anticipated by-election in Assin North, scheduled for June 27, 2023, will see Gyakye Quayson, representing the NDC, contend against Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).



On the part of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other national executives have been in the constituency to campaign for Charles Opoku.



The same can be said of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the former president and flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and other bigwigs have been captured in the Assin North constituency to garner votes for the ousted James Gyake Quayson.



The founder and presidential hopeful of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Kofi Apkaloo, has also been in the constituency seeking votes for Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, who is the only woman in the contest in the by-election.





Assin North by-election: Ahead of the by-election, there is a strong security presence at Assin North. #ElectionField pic.twitter.com/sF3IowElOh — Oyerepa TV/FM (@oyerepaofficial) June 26, 2023

