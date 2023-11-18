Striking Jurros call off strike after meeting with CJ

General News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Jurors in the Ashanti region who declared a strike action have called off their strike after meeting with the Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.



They have agreed to return to work on Monday, 20th November 2023 following a meeting with the Chief Justice.



The jurors had been on strike since the first week of November, 2023.



The jurors cited unpaid allowances as the reason for their action.



According to them, they have been urging the government to step in to address their concerns before they return to the courts.



The strike action disrupted legal proceedings including cases of murder and other high-profile cases in the region.



Three months out of the thirteen months of the arrears owed them were paid but the jurors requested that all the arrears owed them are paid.



The Chief Justice in Kumasi addressed the issue of aggrieved jurors, stating that plans were in place to meet them but were pushed to work urgently after the media reported on the story.



“Certain jurors are indeed working in more than one court and I don’t even know how that should happen in the first place because the juror system is not meant to be a standard but allowances in the public sector come late and we need to take steps to ensure it does not overly delay.



“Come to work on Monday and I am going to ensure that your allowances are paid in November and also ensure that the allowances stop delaying.”



Meanwhile, the general foreman for the jurors in the Ashanti region, Albert Ackah speaking on the issue said “We met the Chief Justice and she asked us to come to work on Monday and we have agreed to return and as she promised, she said she is going to ensure that our allowances stop coming late and that is what we have been expecting all along and we are grateful and so we are returning to the court to perform the duties that the state has assigned us to perform.”