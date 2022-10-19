Strike may affect November graduation - UTAG-UDS

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The ongoing strike by unions of public universities may delay the graduation of thousands of students at the University for Development Studies,UDS.



Following the declaration of strike, staff has halted all services, including, marking of scripts, supervision of project work, and compilation of academic records.



The President of the UDS branch of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, Professor Felix Longi, disclosed this in an interview with GBC in Tamale on Monday.



UTAG, Teachers and Educational Workers Union- TEWU, the Ghana Association of University Administrators-GAUA and the Senior Staff Association, declared other workers unions of public universities are currently on strike, demanding the payment of fuel, vehicle maintenance, and off-campus allowances.



At the University for Development Studies, correspondent Murtala Issah, reports that there majority of students are on the field and may not feel the impact of the strike, but final-year students who are expected to graduate in November, may have to wait a little longer.



"If anybody thinks that this strike is not going to bite, you must be joking. At every point, there are academic activities going on. Our students are in the field, we are supposed to have interviews for graduate admissions. We are supposed to process results for graduation next month and all those things are going to suffer,” Professor Longi emphasised.



Some students who have completed their studies but are waiting for graduation were met on campus trying to access some services, but went home disappointed.