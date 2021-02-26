General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: Raissa Ebu, Contributor

Strictly enforce laws to deal with LGBTQ+ group in Ghana

Benjamin Panlogo Logodam, President, PUSAG

A former National President of the Private Universities Students Association of Ghana (PUSAG), Mr Benjamin Panlogo Logodam has called on authorities to strongly enforce the laws to deal mercilessly with persons caught engaging in LGBT acts.



This he said would serve as a deterrent to others.



Speaking in an interview recently, he stated that the newly opened office of the LGBT group in Ghana which was closed down by the national security a few days ago showed the lack of respect by the group to the laws of the country, saying if swift actions were not taken to address the matter, many innocent people would be lured into joining the community.



"These immoral and illegal activities can be best described as a canker so the judiciary should speed up the prosecution of persons who indulge in homosexuality in the country and the legislature must also enact more laws to further criminalise LGBT promotions and practice in Ghana," he added.



According to Mr Logodam, who is also a youth activist, the fight against the intrusion of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) community in Africa cannot be won until the youth on the continent are empowered financially.



He mentioned that many young people have found themselves engaging in this unacceptable behaviour due to their poor background and the kinds of juicy offers they receive from individuals who have already joined the LGBT group.



He stated that it was, therefore, necessary for the government to as a matter of urgency ensure measures are put in place to alleviate poverty and improve the lives of the youth and the public at large adding, that economic factors must not be overlooked in the quest to ending the menace.



"I do not put the entire blame on these LGBT folks because I know some members of this community joined so that they can get help from the westerners who provide support for many of such groups.



The influence is from the West because we as Africans cannot condone sexual immorality and will not accept this at all. In case there are threats from the western world to legalise such acts or risk losing aid then our leaders must stand firm and say no," he said.



According to him, LGBT was a mental and social disorder that needed to be cured politically, physically and spiritually to protect the youth of the country.



He said "I am very particular about the welfare of the youth because a country without a resourceful and responsible youth has no future. Everybody, including religious leaders and politicians, must come on board to put an end to this problem."



The LGBT community, he stressed, was rich that was why they are able to lure many poor people into their deceptive way of life.



Mr Logodam stated that with the high rate of unemployment among the youth, only a few individuals could withstand the temptation of rejecting huge sums of money that came with the condition of accepting to be part of such groups.