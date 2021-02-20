Regional News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Streetlight project on Alla Bokazo-Atuabo road abandoned for five years

File photo of streetlights on a road

Correspondence from Western Region



The Government of Ghana is said to have abandoned the streetlights project on the Alla Bokazo to the Atuabo oil enclave road over financial constraints.



This oil enclave road started in late 2015 by the John Mahama-led administration and was completed in early 2017.



It was constructed purposely for heavy-duty trucks to easily move to the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.



As part of the contract, the Government of Ghana through the Chinese company, tasked a local contractor, Mr. Amoblay Ampoh to fix streetlights along the stretch to beautify the area.



The streetlight system started in 2016 but stalled in 2017 immediately after the NPP Government took power.



Drivers and commuters who ply this enclave have been complaining bitterly about the abandonment of the project.



Interestingly, the only hospital in the Ellembelle District is located on this stretch.



In 2019, Vice President Dr. Bawumia and some government officials plied this road to celebrate the annual Kundum festival at Atuabo where the Chiefs and people of the area appealed to the Vice President to fix the abandoned streetlights system but we are in 2021 and the story is same.



A visit by GhanaWeb TV to assess the project observed that the contractor had sent some of his materials home.



GhanaWeb TV also observed that the contractor had stopped erecting the poles at the Sanzule roundabout to the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.



GhanaWeb TV, later on, contacted the contractor, Mr. Amoblay Ampoh at Nzema Aiyinasi where he confirmed that the government had not paid a penny into his account for him to complete the project.



He said he used his own pocket money to start the project in 2016, "I have to stop the project because in the contract, I was promised to be paid half when I start the project but I started the work and erected about 90 percent of the poles leaving 10 percent, in fact, the government is not caring, I have written so many letters to Ghana Gas Company, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Ministry of Finance and Ghana Highway Authority but my story is same as I speak to you, so right now I have stopped the project awaiting my payment to continue the work, what pains me is that I took bank loans to start the project and right now I am paying interest, I don't have anything to say, I give everything to God", the contractor lamented.



Some drivers who spoke to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent stated that government should as a matter of urgency complete the project.



"The poles standing there, the money is not from an individual pocket but from the state, it is Ghana's money, even the company, Ghana Gas in Ellembelle, we Nzemas we are supposed to benefit a lot but we don't get any benefit from it"



"Authorities should speak for us because we Nzemas we don't get anything from the Gas abs the only thing that will help us is the light so we are appealing to authorities to help complete the project", one driver said.



Watch below the abandoned streetlights project: