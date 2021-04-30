Streetism: Ghanaians love to have many children but are not responsible - Social Worker

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The President of Social Workers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr Divine A.K Exogbe has asserted that some parents are not capable and are not willing and ready to take care of their children, hence the rise in the number of street children.



“If you have a child, why should you leave that child to be roaming and fending for himself or herself?” he quizzed.



Referring to a statement made by his Former Director who is deceased, Mr Divine A.K Exogbe said Ghanaians only love making children but they do not love the children.



“We don’t give them all that they need and that has led to where we are today,” he said.



Mr Exogbe made the assertion on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie while discussing ‘Ghana’s Social Protection System Under Perspective’ moderated by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu.



He said although the state has a hand in the current situation, the state cannot do it all, calling on all, including civil society groups, families and the Social Welfare to come together to address the issue at hand.



Meanwhile, as the Municipal Head for Social and Community Development at the Adentan Municipal Assembly, he said although the assembly is willing to release its resources, including finances to take children off the streets, some of them (children) resist them when they reach out to them and so they are forced to arrest them.



He said some of the children also do not show them their exact location when they try to integrate them or re-unite them with their families because they take the begging as a business.



He, therefore, called on all to help with the fight against streetism .