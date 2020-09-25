Regional News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Street Sense supports MTTD with 400 reflective vests

File photo: The donation was in support of the road safety campaign

Street Sense Organisation (SSO), in line with its road safety education and advocacy in Ghana, has donated 400 pieces of branded reflective vests to the Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.



The donation, worth GH¢156,000 is aimed at facilitating the work of the MTTD in ensuring safety on the roads.



Presenting the vests, Mr. Samson Oddoye, the National Coordinator of SSO said the donation formed part of the awareness creation campaign on road safety by the SSO.



He said statistics on road accidents in Ghana were worrying, indicating that road safety was a critical area that needed a collaborative effort from all key stakeholders.



Mr. Oddoye pledged SSO’s unflinching support for road safety campaigns in the country.



The Director-General of MTTD, Commissioner of Police (COP) Beatrice Vib-Sanzira, who received the vests expressed profound appreciation to the SSO for the kind gesture.



She said the vests would further enhance the safety of the personnel who put their lives on the line to keep the roads safe.



COP Vib-Sanzira was upbeat that the continuous support of partners like the SSO would help reduce road accidents in the country.



She appealed to all road users to adhere to safety measures to ensure safety on the roads.





