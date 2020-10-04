Regional News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Street Sense supports 'Arrive Alive Campaign'

National Road Safety Authority

Street Sense Organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) spearheading awareness on road safety, has donated items worth GHC60,000 to the National Road Safety Authority (GNRA) to enhance its work.



The items, including 100 pieces each of reflective vests and branded Lacoste, and 1500 pieces of stickers were to support this year's road safety campaign, dubbed: "Arrive Alive. Stop Road Accidents Now".



Mrs Gloria Laryea, a member of the Board of Trustees, presented the items to Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, on behalf of the GNRA at the unveiling of the Campaign in Takoradi.



The programme also coincided with the inauguration of the Takoradi Drivers' and Vehicle Licensing Authority Regional Office and the introduction of Quality Bus Services in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



Mrs Laryea, also a former Headmistress of St John's Grammar Senior High School, said Street Sense had been supporting road safety institutions over the years to complement government's efforts at keeping the roads safe.



The organisation believed that when officials, mandated to ensure safety on the roads, were well-equipped, they would have the courage to execute their job satisfactorily because they knew they were protected, she said.



Mrs Laryea said data available from January to August, this year, showed a rise in road accidents and appealed to drivers and other road users to exercise patience and observe all road traffic regulations and safety protocols.



She, therefore, pledged the Organisation's continuous preparedness to partner other stakeholders in the sector to achieve the common goal.



Mr Asiamah thanked the NGO for the continuous support to the sector and announced that from next year commercial drivers would be regulated to ensure that only trained and qualified ones were allowed to operate.



He said all transport unions would be tasked to ensure the success of that exercise.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.