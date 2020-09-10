Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Street Children Project donates food items to over 200 street children

The donated items

Kumasi Street Children Project (SCP), a subsidiary of the Roman Catholic Church, Kumasi Archdiocese, has donated assorted food items to over 200 street children, mostly female head potters (kayaye) in Kumasi.



Each beneficiary got a box of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, tins of sardines and mackerel, sugar and gari, and were presented at the Saint Peter's Cathedral Basilica at Roman Hill in the Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.



The Chairman for Kumasi Street Children Project and the Administrator for Saint Peter's Cathedral Basilica, Rev Msgr Gabriel Senior Acheampong, addressing the beneficiaries said the SCP will continue to assist the vulnerable in the society with limited resources.



“Street Children Project will continue to address the needs of the vulnerable children who live in the streets of Kumasi, particularly young males and females. We will do anything within our reach to support anyone of you who may want to be trained in vocational skills,” Msgr Acheampong assured the head potters.



He then appealed the government to strengthen the various social intervention policies on children to help street children and called on cooperate organizations and individuals to support the poor in society.



The excited beneficiaries who could not control their tears when receiving the items thanked the management of SCP for their benevolent asked them to always assist them to overcome their poor living conditions.



Street Children Project (SCP), a non-governmental organization (NGO), was established in 2005 by the Catholic Archdiocese of Kumasi to address the needs of vulnerable children who live in the street of Kumasi.





