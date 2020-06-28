General News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Stranded Ghanaians in Seoul to be evacutated on July 2, 9

Ghana’s Embassy in Seoul has served notice to all stranded Ghanaians in South Korea of an Emirates flight billed to leave the country to Ghana amid the border closure.



A press statement by the Embassy said: "Arrangements have been made with Emirates Airlines for Ghanaians and legal permanent residents who are stranded in South Korea to be evacuated on 2nd and 9th July 2020.”



The statement further advised that this is not a Ghanaian funded flight and hence interested persons willing to “pay for the cost of travel should visit the Emirates website (www.emirates.com) for further details.”



Besides, travellers are required to pay for the cost of hotel reservation at designated hotels before boarding the flight, the statement added.





