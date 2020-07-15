General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Stranded Ghanaians in Dubai to return on July 17

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced return plans for Ghanaians stranded in the United Arab Emirates.



According to a communique by the Ministry, a flight scheduled for Ghana will take off on 17th July.



A notice from Ghana’s High Commission in London says an arrangement has been made with Emirates for the planned evacuation exercise scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020.



“Per directives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, further arrangements have been made with Emirates for stranded Ghanaians to be evacuated on a flight to depart Dubai at 9:30 hrs on Friday, 17th July 2020 arriving Accra at 13: 35hrs”, the statement said.



All passengers are also to note that they will cover the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a possible extension to 21 days depending on the individual cases.



The cost of quarantine as indicated per night must be paid directly to a selected hotel before passengers are allowed to travel.



Eligible national and resident permit holders who are prepared to pay for their cost of travel to Ghana from Dubai must submit their details to the Ghana High Commission not later than close of day on 1st July 2020 for the flight on 2nd July and not later than noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020.





