'Straight talk wins over investigative terrorism' - Ken Agyapong's formal reaction to Anas ruling

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has issued a formal statement on the March 15 ruling in which he won a defamation suit brought against him by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Agyapong via a statement posted on his official Twitter handle said the ruling was a win for "straight talk" over "investigative terrorism" - the latter being a term the trial judge used in hus judgment.



Anas vs. Ken Agyapong defamation case



An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.



However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.



The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.



Whiles, the journalist also expressed grave misgivings about the ruling describing it in part as a travesty of justice. His statement, however, stopped short of confirming whether he will appeal the ruling.



Today straight talk has won over ‘investigative terrorism’ as evidenced in the judgement of a suit brought against Hon. Kennedy Agyapong (Defendant) by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (Plaintiff), where the plaintiff sought charges against the defendant for defamation.



In the case that has been followed keenly by Ghanaians both home and abroad, the judge opined in his ruling that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the plaintiff is a "blackmailer, extortionist and corrupt.” He also went on to say that the ‘plaintiffs style isnt investigative journalism but investigative terrorism.”

This judgement has vindicated many, like Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who for a very long time through his straight talking and direct style have questioned the motive of Anas and his rather unethical style of ‘entrapment’ — something frowned upon by real journalists.



Hon. Kennedy Agyapong reacting to the verdict stated, “our nation needs to move on from this style of journalism and pull him down syndrome and rather focus on building strong institutions that will help instil accountability, discipline and purpose of duty in the attainment of personal and national goals.



Today's ruling has shown that we must not be shy in challenging those who seek to destroy others for self-serving purposes while upholding the moral fabric of our nation.



Read the full judgement of Justice Eric Baah of the Accra High Court



