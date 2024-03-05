Stop working in Mauritius with tourist visas - Foreign Affairs Ministry cautions Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a travel advisory to Ghanaians living in Mauritius.



In the advisory, the minister cautioned Ghanaians in Mauritius with tourist visas to stop engaging in employment activities in the Indian Ocean Island country.



The ministry’s warning comes after the government of Mauritius issued an employment restriction on foreigners without work permits.



“In view of this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to advise Ghanaians who travel to Mauritius on tourist visas not to engage in menial jobs in the construction and hospitality sectors without being issued with a work and residence permit,” part of the advisory reads.



The government of Mauritius, in its employment restriction notice, warned that foreigners who are caught in the country working without a valid work permit are liable to a prison term of five years.



“The Ministry of Labour, Human Resource Development and Training of the Republic of Mauritius has informed that its employment restrictions act indicates that non-citizens would not be allowed to engage in any occupation for profit or reward unless issued a valid work and residence permit. Additionally, work permit is predicated on the issuance of a residence permit by the Passport and Immigration Office (PIO) as the work permit is null and void if a residence permit is not granted to the foreign worker.



“It is worthy to note that any person who has in his/her establishment, a non-citizen without a valid work permit and any non-citizen who engages in any occupation without a work permit is in contravention of the non-citizens (Employment Restrictions Act), such persons are liable to a fine and to an imprisonment term of five years,” part of the notice reads.



Read the full advisory below:







BAI/OGB



