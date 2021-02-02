General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Stop ‘wild, unsubstantiated allegations’, present petitions for investigations – JUSAG to Kevin Taylor

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has asked US-based Ghana media practitioner, Ekow Kevin Taylor revise his modus operandi of mounting incessant attacks on the integrity of the Judicial Service and members and making wild unsubstantiated allegations with the aim of maligning its image.



A statement issued by JUSAG on 2 February 2021 and signed by its National President, Alex Nartey noted that Kevin Taylor uses his social media platform, dubbed, 'With All Due Respect- Loud Silence Media' to propagate “unacceptable and condemnable” unsubstantiated allegations.



The statement further stated that Kevin Taylor has also attacked former Chief Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo, Justice Clemence .J. Honyenuga, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour by passing unsavoury comments about them on his media platform.



“Those comments if not an attempt to incite hatred among the general public or to ridicule the Judicial Service, it is in no less a blight on the administration of justice within the Republic of Ghana. Having a duty as Ghanaians to protect mother Ghana, we wish to make it clear that the attacks on the Judicial Service do not only affect the individual judges he mentions but also undermines the rule of law that Ghana as a nation is nurturing,” parts of the statement read.



It continued: “JUSAG, therefore admonishes Ghanaians not to buy into such unsubstantiated allegations by individuals like Kevin Taylor, who will bastardise our sacred institution in pursuit of his personal interests. The principle has always been that 'he who alleges, must prove'. If any individual has a reason to doubt the integrity of any member of the Judicial SERVICE, the best thing to do is to follow the procedure that will allow him/her to show proof.



“We, therefore call on all and sundry to treat these unsubstantiated allegations with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.



“We further call on Kevin Taylor to revise his modus operandi and do the right thing by presenting proper petitions to the appropriate statutory bodies in Ghana for investigations. Anything short of this, is an affront to the rule of law and same must stop immediately,” the statement further noted.