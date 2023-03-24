'Stop wasting time of humanity': Uganda govt responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ugandan government has responded to the threat of possible economic sanctions by the United States government over a recently passed bill against same-sex relations and the LGBTQ+ community.
The
The government's official Twitter handle posted a quote from Museveni's recent response on the issue when he appeared before Parliament to deliver an address.
"The western countries should stop wasting the time of humanity by trying to impose their practices on other peoples. Europeans and other groups marry cousins and near relatives.
"Here, to marry within the clan, is taboo (Omuziro). Should we impose sanctions on them for marrying relatives?" a follow-up tweet read.
In another response, the handle specifically quoted a tweet by Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State with a quotation by Museveni in a 2014 interview with CNN.
The quote read: "If the West doesn’t want to work with us because of homosexuals, then we have enough space here to live by ourselves and do business with other people.” (CNN, 2014).
QUOTE— Government of Uganda (@GovUganda) March 23, 2023
“If the West doesn’t want to work with us because of homosexuals, then we have enough space here to live by ourselves and do business with other people” (CNN, 2014).-@KagutaMuseveni https://t.co/VOxRE5UPg3