Stop voting out MPs because they did not attend your weddings or funerals, it is frivolous – Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political expert, Emmanuel Nti, has said that voters should no longer vote out legislators because they did not attend their weddings, funerals, or other events.



According to Mr. Nti, it makes no political sense for voters to vote out MPs just because they did not attend their funerals or support them financially.



Such an attitude, he said, was unhealthy and dangerous to our democracy.



He stated that some locals believe the MP should always be in the constituency, attending funerals, weddings, and other occasions.



Failure to do so resulted in several of them losing an election, he claimed, citing the recent New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries.



Voters do these things because they know that MPs do not attend these events and do not visit the constituency as frequently as feasible. It is unfortunate that some of the delegates voted based on such frivolous issues.



He went on to say that if MPs are ineffective, do not engage people and only communicate with them during elections.



