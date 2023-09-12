Stop using weak planes on Africa route - Delta Airlines told

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has apologised to his fans after he failed to honour a show in Detriot in the United States as part of his ongoing Jamz World Tour.



In a Twitter post on Sunday, September 10, 2023, Sarkodie attributed the development to flight challenges.



He called out Delta Airlines after the flight he was onboard made an emergency landing on a Portuguese island.



"So I missed my event in Detroit due to @Delta doing an emergency landing on an island in Portugal yesterday. It was unfortunate but I know these things happen so I wasn’t trippin even though they communicated poorly and didn’t have the courtesy to update us on exactly what was happening,“ he stated.



While taking on the airline for their poor handling of the situation, the rapper noted how common it has become for African passengers of the said airline to be treated poorly amidst disregard for safety concerns.



“Sat at the airport for about 6 hours and from complains from passengers, this isn’t new with that airline especially from this part of the world ( Africa ) they keep sending these weak old flights ( business class almost same as economy ) to pick us up knowing very well they are not safe but still risk lives .



"We almost landed on the ocean but thank God we touched that island safe. No compensation nothing and our bags still on the island. Moving forward I wouldn’t want to tarnish a business but hopefully they see to this problem and resolve it … and to my fans in Detroit I’m very sorry and we working on making it up to you,” he stated



Sarkodie has been touring around the world promoting his 2022 album Jamz.





