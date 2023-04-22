Stop using oxytocin injection 10iu/ml; return them to our office – FDA warns health facilities

Health News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

classfmonline.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) as part of its market surveillance activities has detected the presence of unregistered OXYTOCIN INJECTION 10iu/ml in hospitals, clinics and other health facilities across the country.



In a statement issued on Friday, 21 April 2023, signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the FDA, also gave details of the unregistered OXYTOCIN INJECTION 10iu/ml.



They include: “Beltocin,” manufactured by “Belco Pharma PVT Ltd” with India as the country of origin, “Oxytocin,” manufactured by “Entrance Pharmaceuticals” with the country of origin being Ghana, “Oxytocin,” manufactured by “AMROS Pharma” with Pakistan as the country of origin, “Oxytocin” manufactured by “Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” with China as the country of origin, “Oxytocin” manufactured by “Jackson Laboratories PVT Ltd,” manufactured in India.



“Oxytocin” manufactured by “Pharmanova Limited” with Ghana as the country of origin, Oxytocin manufactured by “Jiangsu Ruinian Quianjin Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” in China, “A-tocin” manufactured by “Health Care Pharma,” “Extocin” manufactured by “Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” with China as the country of origin, “Pitons” manufactured by Shanxi Shuguang Pharm. Company Ltd” also with China as the country of origin.



The others are: “Gold Vision” manufactured by Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Company Ltd with China as the origin, “Derm” manufactured by “Shandong Shenglu Pharmaceutical Company Ltd” with China as the origin.



According to the FDA, “these pharmaceutical products are not registered” and, therefore, their “quality, safety and efficacy cannot be ascertained.”



The FDA, therefore, informed all “health facilities and medical stores” of the mentioned “products to stop using them immediately and return them to the nearest FDA offices throughout the country.”



The FDA also assured the public that it is “liaising with importers to ensure that the market is rid of these unregistered pharmaceutical products.”