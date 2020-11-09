General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Stop using juveniles for your political adverts – Peace Ambassador to NDC, NPP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

The Country Director of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ambassador Bishop Dr Sam Owusu has asked politicians to desist from using children for their political adverts.



According to him, this development exposes the children to unnecessary physical and verbal attacks from persons who may not be supporting the party they are advertising for.



Speaking to journalists after having a meeting with the Wa Naa over the weekend, Ambassador Samuel Owusu said “I have observed a disturbing trend in the political space where politicians mainly from the NDC and the NPP are involving children in their campaign adverts.





“This is not good, this is not the best and must stop. It rather exposes the children to potential physical and verbal attacks.”



He also called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh to as a matter of urgency beef up security in the country ahead of the December polls following the recent violence that occurred in the Odododiodio constituency between supporters of the NDC and the NPP.



He noted that the stakes are high therefore, the security agencies must up their game.



In a statement, Ambassador Samuel Owusu noted that Ghana has recorded some election-related violence in past elections leading to loss of lives and properties.



Dr Owusu who doubles as the United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador said the recent happenings at Odododiodio, Banda, Kumasi and Awutu Senya East Constituencies are wake up call to the security agencies to be an alert.



He also cautioned politicians to desist from inciting the youth to engage in violence.



“Ghanaians are discerning peace is paramount in our everyday life,” he said.



He added “let us not sell our dignity to these self-centred politicians for goodies. One Thousand Ghana Cedis can never solve your lifetime problems for the four years that political leaders will enjoy in government. Let us try to make our lives meaningful in society.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.