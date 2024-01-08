Stop unleashing thugs, rogues on voters – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 8 January 2024

Statement by H.E John Dramani Mahama, former president of the Republic of Ghana and 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress on the 31st anniversary of the Fourth Republic:



Today marks 31 years since the 1992 Constitution restored democratic governance in Ghana. As leader and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, the party that led the current constitutional order, I am proud of our nation's democracy despite its challenges.



Although imperfect, democratic governance has served us well and offers hope for our nation's sustained progress. The occasion of this anniversary offers yet another opportunity for collective reflection on where we have faltered and how we can consolidate whatever gains we have made.



True democracy goes beyond elections; it should improve governance, enhance individual freedoms, and, most importantly, ensure a decent quality of life for citizens.



On this occasion, I recognise the leadership of President Jerry John Rawlings in the establishment of the 1992 Constitution and the major role played by President Atta Mills in setting up the Constitution Review Commission.



As a citizen of Ghana, I regret the legal obstacles that hindered the Constitution Review Implementation Committee from implementing the Government White Paper on the recommendations of the Commission.



On this auspicious occasion, as leader of the National Democratic Congress, I wish to reiterate my commitment to continue the various processes towards implementing the white paper, if elected President in December 2024, focusing on strengthening governance institutions, protecting citizens' rights, and fighting corruption.



The reforms will aim to reduce the influence of an overreaching executive, put an end to the creeping politicisation of state institutions, reduce excessive spending on Article 71 officeholders to bridge the unacceptable disparity between them and other categories of workers, and strengthen the fundamental rights of all citizens.



Fellow countrymen and women, we should, together, uphold our collective responsibility to sustain our democracy, and I call on all duty-bearers to comply with constitutional principles.



I urge the current government to refrain from actions that continue to undermine democratic rights under their administration.



The use of thugs and rogue elements within the security agencies to disrupt elections in some parts of the country as occurred in the 2020 elections, leading to the loss of eight (8) lives, will forever be remembered as Ghana's day of infamy and an indelible blemish on our democratic credentials established over the last 31 years of constitutional rule.



On a rather sad note, it is unconscionable that three years after these tragic events, our President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has not uttered even a word of sympathy to the bereaved families. The perpetrators of these murders continue to walk as free men and still hold on to positions of authority and power.



This government must appreciate that they have an obligation to guarantee peaceful elections this year and the loss of even one Ghanaian life will not be countenanced.



I urge all Ghanaians to exercise eternal vigilance as we prepare for elections later this year to ensure that no abuses of the system ensue and that only the choice of the people, exercised freely, prevails.



I extend a hearty congratulations to all Ghanaians on this august occasion.



May the coming years see our democracy flourish even further, and may Ghana rise again to become the beacon of success envisioned by our forebears.