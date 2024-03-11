Stop underrating womanhood with inferiority postures, nakedness in music videos - Prof Mina Ofosu to women

Regional News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Vice Dean of Students at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Prof. Mina Ofosu, has admonished women, especially the young ones, to take up courses that would uplift their values in society.



By taking courses, she meant that women should stop undervaluing themselves as though their contributions were meagre or unnecessary in society.



The professor, a lecturer at the Department of Laboratory Technology, Faculty of Health Sciences at the KsTU, said it was very worrying how most women fail to appreciate themselves as major contributors to society, adding that most of them do not see their value.



Expressing worry over how most girls portray themselves to denigrate womanhood, the professor could not fathom why a woman would be naked in a music video, all in the name of promoting someone's art.



"Why must you go naked in someone's music video in the name of promoting art? Why are the men not doing that instead? Look, one thing I want to tell our young girls is that they do these things to tell the world that they are not valuable," she said.



Professor Mina Ofosu, who commended most women for their various contributions towards the well-being of society, however, encouraged women to always strive to the top.



Describing women's presence in society as crucial, the professor said that nothing would be complete without women.



She further entreated Ghanaians always to learn to encourage and invest in women.



The professor said all this at a panel discussion during an International Women's Day celebration at KsTU.



The event, which hosted a remarkable gathering at the KsTU auditorium, was themed "A Fusion of Activism and Music for Advancing Gender Equality in Developing Economies."



Organized by SEND Ghana in collaboration with I Believe Global and Kumasi Technical University, the event aimed at celebrating the progress made towards gender equality while highlighting the challenges that persist, particularly in developing economies like Ghana.



Again, the initiative was aimed at not only celebrating the achievements of women but also fostering dialogue and action towards a more equitable society.



The educative and riveting panel discussion featured a diverse range of speakers, including activists, policymakers, artists, academia, and influencers who have been instrumental in driving positive change in the realm of gender equality.



Others who attended the program included parents, students, teachers, and a host of others.



Keynote speeches and interactive sessions aimed at shedding light on the various facets of gender inequality were shared during the discussion.



Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, the deputy country director for SEND Ghana who moderated the panel discussion, said in a sideline interview with the media that it has always been the dream of SEND Ghana to see women promoted to the same level as men, hence their usual advocacy for gender equality.



Touching on U.S. Sustainable Development Goal 5, he said that research has revealed that Ghana is doing well, but certain things are still lagging.



Citing examples, he said that when it comes to high-position holders, it is worrying that only a few women are seen at the top. He also expressed worry over some maltreatment meted out to some women, such as sexual violence and domestic violence, among others.



According to him, the global theme for Sustainable Development Goal 5 was to inspire inclusiveness, adding that inspiring and investing in women's progress were the keys.



By so doing, he said, there was a need to push women in education, health, and all aspects to see them progress to the highest point.



He said that aside from the global theme, SEND, in collaboration with I Believe Global and KsTU, he decided to use activism to advocate gender equality.



Commenting on the panel discussion for the day, the moderator, who expressed satisfaction over the issues raised, said, if taken into consideration, it would go a long way to ease the gender equality agenda.



Another important issue that was raised during the panel discussion was women's health and sanitary pads during their menstrual period.



Dr Ayifah, who was concerned about that particular issue, appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, encourage local production of sanitary pads and also reduce the taxes on imported sanitary pads.