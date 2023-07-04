Stop the unnecessary pitting of Alan against Bawumia - Ex-NPP MP cautions NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Fred Opare Ansah has admonished the camps of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen not to take advantage of an incident that happened in Assin North prior to the constituency's by-election and pitch their candidates against each other.



The incident which was captured in a viral video showed the Vice President Dr. Bawumia joining the former Minister of Trade, Hon. Alan Kyerematen on stage while the latter was addressing constituents at Assin North.



In the video, Bawumia was ushered in and introduced while Alan was still speaking; a situation which has aggrieved most of Alan's fans.



Alan's camp sees the action as an intentional act to sabotage their candidate.



But the New Patriotic Party's national executives have rendered an apology to both candidates and blamed themselves for the mishap.



According to the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Salam Mustapha who spoke to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" weeks ago, it was not deliberate.



"There was no single attempt to embarrass Alan Kyerematen...There was a break in protocol", he explained, adding both Alan and Bawumia "deserve an apology".



Hon. Fred Opare Ansah, contributing to "Kokrokoo" show today, advised those trying to make capital gains out of the incident against Dr. Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen to desist from it.



"Those who are trying to take political advantage of this in their campaign should realize that if you cause disaffection or public ridicule for someone, it doesn't impact on just one person. It is a ridicule on the entire party", he cautioned.



