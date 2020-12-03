General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Stop the tribal politics – Bawumia cautions Mahama

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cautioned former President John Dramani Mahama to desist from tribal politics and rather focus on telling Ghanaians what he intends to do for them.



He bemoaned the fact the former President who is staging a comeback is campaigning on tribal lines instead of talking about development, urging him to rise above that kind of politics.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people in Bunkpurugu in the Bunkpurugu District of the North East Region he advised “Let’s talk about the politics of development, the politics of ideas. If you have something to show, talk about what you have done, don’t talk about tribal politics”



Dr. Bawumia was reacting to claims by the former President during his recent visit to Bimobaland that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done nothing for the people



He said “I heard that when the former President came here in the middle of the night, he came here and said the NPP government has ignored the Bimobas. Didn’t he say that? Can he tell us what he did for the Bimobas in 8 years? Did he do the Bunkpurugu-Nalerigu road? Did he do the town roads? Did he provide the water? Did he provide electricity to our villages?"



"What he is doing is tribal politics, it is Munafiki politics. We don’t want munafiki politics, we want to show you what we have done for you and we will show you constituency by Constituency, community by community we will list what we have done. Stop the tribal politics. As a former President we expect you to rise about that type of politics”





