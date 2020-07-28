Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Stop the politics of insults - Sam Pee Yalley advises party communicators

Ghana's former High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley

Ghana's former High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley, has appealed to all political parties to stop the politics of insult, stressing that such culture dents the image of the country.



He cautioned the parties and young politicians to desist from throwing tantrums at their opponents, especially on the airwaves.



Speaking on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' programme, Sam Pee Yalley stated that; "Politics of insults seems to be the order of the day and I asked a question, how did we get here? Because it is gradually becoming a norm especially among the young politicians. All they know is to insult and don’t care who that person is; whether the President, Vice President or an elderly person. Is that where we want to go?”



He also charged party communicators to speak on issues saying, “our basic role as Communicators is to sell our candidates”.



He further lauded Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's election 2020 running mate, describing her as affable.

