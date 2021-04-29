Stop the planned demolition of Nana Agradaa’s shrine – Group to IGP

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

The Coalition of Citizens for Justice and Accountability has asked the Inspector General of Police to halt the planned destruction of the shrine of a fetish-priestess-turned-Christian, Patricia Asiedua formerly known as Nana Agradaa.



According to the group, the decision of Nana Agradaa to destroy her shrine is premature and a calculated attempt to destroy any possible evidence that can be adduced and used against her in court.



IGP MUST STOP THE PLANNED DEMOLITION OF NANA AGRADA’S SHRINE: HER CONVERSION TO CHRISTIANITY IS ANOTHER SCAM



We, Members of the Coalition of Citizens for Justice and Accountability (CCJA) have taken note of the arrest and subsequent granting of bail by the Accra Circuit Court to Nana Agradaa (Patricia Asiedua).



We have also taken note with great concern the Press Conference held yesterday by Nana Agradaa in which she claimed to have repented and converted into Christianity most importantly her announcement that she has consulted and assembled some pastors who will tomorrow, Thursday, April 29, 2021 assist her to demolish her shrine and destroy her gods.



It is worth noting that most of the vulnerable and unsuspecting Ghanaians through her money doubling adverts on her Thunder TV, had one way or the other come in contact with her at her shrine.



Therefore, her decision to destroy her shrine is premature and a calculated attempt to destroy any possible evidence that the shrine may present especially at the time that she is in court.



We also see her announcement of the so-called convention into Christianity as another scam and an avenue to escape from accountability and public wrath. Nana Agradaa in the said Press Conference admitted that she had in the past done some bad things until she has decided to repent last month.



She however failed to mention the list of the “bad things” she claimed to have done. A genuine person who has truly repented would have made a list of the bad things she claimed to have done, to whom and call for reconciliation with victims of her bad past.



The more worrying of the situation is that the state which has one of its responsibilities of protecting Ghanaians and the vulnerable, for many years allowed Nana Agradaa to use the media in luring unsuspecting Ghanaians to amass questionable wealth with impunity.



We, therefore, wish to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to take every necessary step to prevent Nana Agradaa and her so-called men of God from destroying her shrine until full-scale investigation is conducted into her money doubling and other activities.



We also wish to call on the Economic and Organized Crime Office, the Ghana Police Service to re-arrest Nana Agradaa and fully investigate the source of her wealth and numerous properties she claims to have acquired of which she flaunts on social media.



Again, we wish to call on the Christian Council of Churches, Association of Traditional Leaders, National House of Chiefs, the Office of the National Chief Imam to add their voices by calling on the state authorities to act on this Nana Agradaa’s development.



Failure of the state to act and hold Nana Agradaa to account for her past on her own confession will embolden other citizens to use her method to inflict pain on unsuspecting Ghanaians.

-END-



Signed:

Korsi Senyo

Convener, Coalition of Citizens for Justice and Accountability.