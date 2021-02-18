General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Stop the obsession with what University girls wear and solve real problems - Prof Kwaku Asare

US-based Law Professor, Kwaku Asare

A US-based Law Professor, Kwaku Asare has called on University authorities to focus on solving society’s problems and not on the dressing of University ladies.



A Ghanaian public University, the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has issued stern directives to female students against “showing skins” by wearing dresses on campus that the Vice-Chancellor says goes against the University rules.



He has therefore cautioned female students who wear indecent outfits, especially when attending lecturers to desist from it. He ordered lecturers of the University to throw out female students who come to class indecently dressed.



The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey said he had earlier warned the students and they appeared to be complying but have suddenly started wearing it again.



“I have noticed that some of you have started wearing short skirts all over the place. The UPSA is a professional institution and we dress very well. We have directed lecturers that if you dress in an inappropriate manner, they should remove you from the lecture halls.



But reacting to the story, the man who is popularly known as Kwaku Azar said in a post on Facebook that “The last time it was the President of the GBA. Now it is the VC of UPSA issuing a stern directive to female students to desist from wearing “indecent” outfits” or dresses that “show skins.” The VC has also “ordered lecturers of the University to throw out female students who come to class indecently dressed. ”Why are we turning lecturers into dress inspectors? Why this obsession with what girls choose to wear? Let us address real problems and stop this dress inspection business. #SALL, not the dress worn by girls, is the cardinal sin of the 8th Parliament. Da Yie!”



