Stop the nonsense! - Prophet Kofi Oduro fires at Jubilee House in anti-Christ sermon

Alabaster International Ministries founder, Prophet Kofi Oduro has warned people in authority to stop using their power to overtly or covertly gag perceived opponents.



In his sermon of October 16, 2023, the outspoken clergyman related how incidents in everyday life were signs of the anti-Christ (i.e. actions against the ideals of Christ).



“War is anti-Christ, anytime you hear a coup, it is anti-Christ,” he stated before roping in the October7 attack on a private TV station by political actors.



“What happened to UTV by the hooligans of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is anti-Christ… all those boys including the people that sent them are anti-Christ. So then, we can have an anti-Christ government, an anti-Christ leader… the anti-Christ is a system more than a person.



“Imagine whiles I am preaching, people enter here and say you don’t like me. Nonsense! Am I accountable to you? You don’t like me, that’s your opinion. I like myself…Stop that nonsense. You don’t like that guy for what reason?



“If you did what is good, you would have been gracious and I am talking directly to Jubilee House…” he stressed.



A week ago, Kofi Oduro revealed how a pastor of his had been arrested when members congregated at the Achimota forest to hold prayers.



He has been a serial critic of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government despite having supported the president’s rise into office.



As part of the sermon, he also reiterated his support for Ghana’s police chief, George Akuffo Dampare and warned that plots to remove him will mar the credibility of the 2024 general elections.



