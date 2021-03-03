General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Stop the madness at Audit Service – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the saga between the Audit Service Board and Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo.



Franklin Cudjoe in a short message on social media said, “Mr President, please stop the madness going on at the Audit Service. Haba!!”.



His appeal comes on the back of a letter from the Audit Service Board accusing Domelevo of falsifying documents.



The Board alleges in their statement that Domelevo reduced his age by a year and should have retired in 2020.



The board is also challenging the nationality of Domelevo whom they claim is a Togolese.



“Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1 June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1 October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.



“On 25 October 1992, you completed and signed a SSNIT Change of Beneficiary Nomination form, stating your nationality as a Ghanaian and your home town as Ada in the Greater Accra Region. The date of birth on your Ghanaian passport number A45800, issued on 28 February 1996 is 1 June 1961. That place of birth is stated as Kumasi, Ashanti Region.”



Domelevo in response to the accusations insisted that he is not due for retirement.



Mr Domelevo who has been on forced leave since last year and is due to return on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in response said: “Either my father wrongly mentioned Agbatofe in Togo as his hometown to me, or I misconstrued it at the time… My mother is also a Ghanaian.



“The register has Yaw as part of my name and also provides my date of birth as 1 June 1961 – this corresponds with Thursday or Yaw- the day of the week on which I was born.”



He is expected to return to the office today after exhausting his 147-day leave. Doubts, however, remain if the gates of the Auditor General’s office will be open to him.







