Politics of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Stop the Bawumia-Alan campaigns, it's unhealthy - NPP youth organizer

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyeremanteng

Ablekuma Central New Patriotic Party’s youth organizer, Isaac Asare has called on the party membership to stop the Alan and Bawumia campaigns.



The young politician asked all party faithful to stop this agenda as it is unhealthy for the party.



Mr Asare explained that the time for them to elect a presidential candidate is not yet up hence the need for party supporters to continuously support for the works of President Akufo-Addo.



He said the party will in 2024, break the 8-year rule and serve another 4-year term after President Akufo-Addo.



He explained that if the NPP will be able to win the next elections it will largely depend on the performance of Mr. Akufo-Addo hence, he should be supported to deliver.



He made the remarks on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.