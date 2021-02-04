General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Stop tagging professionals as politicians - Databank CEO

CEO of Databank Group, Kojo Addae-Mensah

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Databank Group, Kojo Addae-Mensah has bemoaned how everything is politicized in the country, adding that such a phenomenon only discourages development.



Sharing why he was unhappy with the trend of politicizing every situation in the country, he related his own experience of how people branded him politically because of his hard-earned professional position.



“When I landed the position of CEO at GCB, it was during Mills’ era and people assumed that all of us at the top were affiliated to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and now that I am the CEO of Databank, they say I’m an NPP man”, he told Rev. Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series.



He furthered that such politicization is unfair and sad as professionals work for the betterment of the country and not according to the whims and caprices of politicians.



“Ghanaians politicize everything. We were all branded at the top as politicians. It is very sad. I don’t know why we cannot give people merit”, he added.



Kojo Addae-Mensah is an accomplished banker with over two decades of banking experience. He has worked in Multinational banks like Standard Chartered and Barclays Bank, where he played various roles across Africa. He was also the Chief Operating Officer of GCB Bank before he took up his current role as the Group CEO of Databank.



