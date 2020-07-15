Politics of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Stop smuggling people into Ajumako Enyan Essiam to register- NDC warns NPP

File photo: The caution was sent by the Constituency Secretary, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful

The opposition National Democratic Congress Party in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency has warned the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful to stop smuggling foreigners to register in the ongoing Voter’s Registration in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.



Addressing a press conference, the Constituency Secretary for the NDC Party Mr. Andrews Kojo Doodo said the NPP has planned to register over 2000 foreigners which is illegal.



“It is on record that on the 29th June 2020, there were report going round that the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency Rashid Kwesi Etuaful bused over 250 students from the University of Education main campus, Winneba, who are not residents in the Constituency, to Ajumako Campus in order to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise shockingly, the desperate candidate Rashid Kwesi Etuaful came out to deny.”



“We have intercepted a secret tape of Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, attempting to bring citizens of other Constituents into Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency to register illegally, we thank God that this plot by Rashid Kwesi Etuaful has been exposed. Indeed, Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency will continue to remain great and strong because there is a responsible leadership in the NDC, willing to put every political fortune on the line and do the needful for the growth, prosperity and security of the Constituency”





On the said tape, the voice, said to be NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful is heard planning to bus 2000 citizens to register.



“We heard him on the tape assuring the people that nobody can stop them from registering because they have the backing from the EC and the military men deployed by the government to the Constituency and so, the NDC agents at the registration centres can only challenge them but not stop them from registering.



“He also promised those who will be challenged by NDC agents during the registration process, he will later go for their voter I.D card from the EC and give it back to them. We have also heard on the tape that even Togolese can come and register and nobody can stop them and any attempt to stop them from registering would be suicidal”.



“In all, we are calling on Nananom, Opinion Leaders and the good people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam District and for that matter the people of Enyan Denkyira to disallow any foreigners who will come to register at any of their registration centres in the ongoing voters registration exercise. Because the people of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency are capable of choosing their leaders”.



“We want to also remind our state security institutions that they serve at the pleasure of all Ghanaians. They should do everything possible to be fair, committed and resist any political influence and show neutrality in discharging their duties”.



“And the Electoral Commission of Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, we would want to urge you to discharge your daily duties with high level of neutrality devoid of any political influence or whatever. We also beseech you to adhere to your principles as an institution enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Ghana”.



“We would have to also send a strong signal to the Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP Rashid Kwesi Etuaful to put a stop to all his criminal and inhumane behaviour else we would legally advice ourselves as a political party. ”

