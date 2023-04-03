Stop selling 'wee' to students or we come after you - Angry teachers warn youth in Enyan Abaasa

Regional News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Angry Abaasa Technical Institute teachers in the Central Region have descended on some youth groups of the Enyan Abaasa community warning them to stop selling 'wee' otherwise known as marijuana to students of the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute.



Disciplinary Committee Chairman of Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute Mr David Edumadze addressing the chiefs and stakeholders in the community during a traditional council meeting, sounded the warning threatening action against unscrupulous offenders.



"Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute is doing well in the Central Region so help us do away with some of these problems," he urged.



The District Education Director of Ajumako Enyan Essiam, Mrs Sabina Aba Wilson, also appealed to parents to let their wards' education be of concern to them.



According to her, parents mostly refuse to meet their wards' basic needs all in the name of the Free Senior High School programme.



She said the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute is dear to her heart and is the reason she is appealing to the chiefs, stakeholders, non-Governamental (NGOs) and private individuals to support the institute for its development.



"Though the government is doing it's best to support the schools in the country, parents must also do their best by supporting the schools of their children," she noted.



She further noted that basic schools in the Enyan Abaasa Circuit are not performing to satisfaction but can do better if their needs are taken care of.



''Teachers in Enyan Abaasa Circuit are doing marvellously well but the parents should also support their wards to do their best," she said.



On his part, the Paramount Chief of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Council who also doubles as the Vice President for the Central Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Kwamena Akonu, in an interview with Class 91.3 FM's Nana Tawiah bemoaned the state of the Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute.



According to the chief, it seems the government has neglected the school in terms of development.



He explained that Enyan Abaasa Technical Institute as at now does not have a board of governors to see to the affairs of the school.



"The school needs toilet facilities, dormitories, classroom blocks, school bus and other development that will help in the running of the school," he noted.



The chief went on to honour the Minority Leader of Parliament who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, Dr Ato Forson, and the immediate past Managing Director of Agriculture Development Bank Dr John Kofi Mensah for the philanthropic work they have done in the Enyan Abaasa community, Ajumako Enyan Abaasa District and Ghana as well.



The chief also commended them for helping the youth in the district secure jobs



