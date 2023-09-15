Stop questioning professional integrity of medical practitioners – Omane Boamah to critics

General News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of Elections and IT, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah has advised critics to desist from questioning the integrity of medical professionals and their practice.



In a statement Dr. Omane Boamah explained that he has never served as a Board Member and was never a practitioner in-charge at Afrah International Hospital.



“It is important to clarify that I have never served as a Board Member or a Practitioner in-charge at Afrah International Hospital. That fact can be verified from the Registrar General’s Department and the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency, the official repositories of such information,” the Director of Election stated.



He further added that for the avoidance of any doubt, he will reiterate that he is neither a partner nor a shareholder of the Afrah International hospital.



“I have only practised medicine part-time at the Afrah International Hospital, a matter of public knowledge. Anyone who doubts this information can search for the truth from the regulatory bodies mentioned above.



“We must understand that disease does not discriminate based on political affiliations. It does not know NDC or NPP. I therefore urge all to refrain from impugning the professional integrity of medical practitioners and their practice,” Dr. Boamah stated.



He concluded that he remains a loyal activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) whose dedication to HE John Dramani Mahama is abundantly obvious.