Stop peddling lies to win political power - Kasoa MCE slams

MCE for Awutu Senya East, Michael Mensah

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Awutu Senya East, Michael Mensah has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over what he described as "calculated lies” against the ruling government.



According to Michael Mensah, the NDC flagbearer and his campaign team are on a mission to "deceive" residents in the area and stealing projects undertaken by the current administration.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he said the former president is taking credit for the ultramodern terminal being constructed at the Kasoa old market.



He said Mr. Mahama is not being briefed properly by his team and that alone is a challenge.



"I don’t know what is wrong with Mr. Mahama. I don’t what is wrong with him, I don’t know his problems. Anytime he gets the opportunity to address people in Kasoa, he takes credit for the ongoing construction of the terminal at the Kasoa old market. It wasn’t part of the Kasoa interchange project,” he told host Kwabena Agyapong.



The MCE said the achievements of the NPP under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and his Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson are unmatched.



The opposition he added is on a mission to discredit the Minister and her achievements.



He has, therefore, asked the opposition to be factual and stop peddling lies just to win political power.



He disclosed the current administration has embarked on over 100 projects in the municipality including projects in the area of education, sanitation, security among others.

