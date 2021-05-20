Stop peddling lies, 2020 elections was not the best – NDC to Jean Mensa

Politics of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says the Electoral Commission has nothing to celebrate because the 2020 general elections was flawed



•He noted that the number of people killed during the elections shows how poorly it was organized



•He has urged the public to treat any comment from the EC chair on the last election with contempt





The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, to stop creating the impression that, the 2020 general elections was the most successful election held in the history of Ghana.



According to the NDC, the election was rigged and there is nothing to write home about it. They noted that there are several examples to show the election was flawed and poorly organized by the Electoral Commission.



The Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, during a press briefing in Accra, noted that the death of at least six people, vote padding, widespread irregularities and the unprecedented number of rejected ballots, point to a process that was contrived.



“The NDC has taken note of several false claims by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa in a speech delivered at the just-ended two-day workshop between the EC and the Interparty Advisory Committee. The purpose of this press conference is to formally respond to and expose the many unfounded claims peddled by the EC chairperson in her speech and to explain to you the reasons for our boycott of these IPAC engagements,” he said.



He noted that the EC chalked no success in the last elections held, therefore, should desist from celebrating because there is nothing to celebrate.



“Contrary to the claims by the EC chairperson that the 2020 general elections was the best ever in the history of this country and call for the nation to celebrate some so-called unprecedented success chalked by the EC in the conduct of the elections, the facts show that last year’s elections was one of the most poorly conducted flawed and manipulated elections in the history of this country."



The NDC is further urging the public to treat comments from the EC, suggesting that the last election was the best to be organised in the country, with contempt.